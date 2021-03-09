Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand, has questioned the fitness level of Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey.

The Ghana international, who joined the Gunners with a lot of prospects, has failed to play up to expectations due to injuries.

Following his £45m move from La Liga side, Atletico Madrid to the Premier League side, Partey has missed 16 games with hip, muscle and hamstring injuries.

He has so far made just 16 appearances for the club.

The 27-year-old recently recovered from an injury and featured in their Europa League game against Benfica and played 80 minutes of the draw with Burnley over the weekend.

But Ferdinand, who won the Champions League with Manchester United in 2008 in Moscow, is not impressed with the fitness level of the midfielder.

READ ALSO

“Partey, that’s another one, he’s never fit!,” Ferdinand said on his Vibe with FIVE YouTube series.

“He keeps coming back and breaking down!.

“They’ve got good players there but for some reason, I don’t know what’s happening, it just isn’t coming together consistently at the moment,” he added.

The Gunners are currently languishing in 10th place, 12 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and 27 off leaders Manchester City.