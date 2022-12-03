Parliament will on Wednesday, December 21, adjourn its sittings, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, has announced.

Presenting the Business Statement for the week ending Friday, December 9, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the House had been programmed to sit on Monday, December 5.

This, he said, was to enable the expeditious consideration of the Budget Estimates and the passing of the Appropriation Bill, 2023 prior to the House adjourning on Wednesday, 21st December.

ALSO READ:

Parliament sends strong message to absentee ministers over budgetary allocation approval

Martin A.B.K. Amidu: Games in Parliament – Speaker and Minority’s motion of censure

The third meeting of Parliament for 2022 resumed from recess on Tuesday, October 25.