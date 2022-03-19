The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has said the Parliamentary committee tasked to probe the Black Stars’ abysmal performance in the 2021 African Cup of Nations, has completed its work.

Speaking in Parliament on Friday, Mr Afenyo-Markin, however, noted that the Committee has decided to hold on to its report.

According to him, this is because of the Ghana vs Nigeria match slated for March 25, to be held at the Baba Yara Stadium.

“Mr. Speaker, I’m reliably informed that the work given to them is done. Except that Mr. Speaker, there is a Ghana-Nigeria match. A very crucial match and the Committee in its wisdom is of the view that, that match should be played in peace and all matters be discussed later,” he said.

Mr Afenyo-Markin gave the update after Okaikoi Member of Parliament, Patrick Boamah, had asked about the status of the probe.

Black Stars’ journey at AFCON 2021

The Black Stars of Ghana on Monday, January 10, faced Morocco in their opening game at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The fixture, played at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, saw Ghana lose to the Atlas Lions of Morocco. The Black Stars were unable to equalise and left the scoreline at 1:0 in the favour of Morocco.

Many were concerned about the not so encouraging start; however, still hopeful, the Black Stars stood on their feet in their subsequent games.

The second game was against Gabon. The January 14th match did not go as expected by many Ghanaians. The Black Stars drew against Gabon, leaving them with just a point.

Their third and final game in Group C against Comoros was the determiner if Ghana could progress to the next stage or go home.

The Black Stars on Tuesday, January 18, blew away their chance and were sent packing. Comoros beat them by 3 goals to 2.

Their loss brought about disappointment from Ghanaians including the Ministry for Youth and Sports.