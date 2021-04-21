Nigeria’s Senate is considering a bill that will create a database for cows and goats.

The bill for an act to provide for National Livestock Bureau which scaled second reading during plenary Tuesday, April 20, was sponsored by Muhammad Enagi (APC Niger south).



The agency, if created, will be in charge of the identification, traceability, and registration of livestock such as cows and goats.

The bill also, among other things, curb cattle rustling while ensuring the protection, control, and management of all livestock in Nigeria.



It is also expected to create a national livestock identification database; control movement of livestock; ensuring their management to prevent disease outbreaks; ensuring food safety, transparency and information in the food chain, as well as the prevention of cattle rustling to end the prolonged farmer/herder conflict in Nigeria.

According to Enagi, the bill will help address the diseases and other threats to human lives caused by the movement of livestock.

He said the agency in charge will also ensure that animal products being imported into, or sold in, Nigeria are easily traced to ensure human safety.



The Senator said livestock identification by the agency will include ownership and other details including their origin, birthplace, sex and breed.