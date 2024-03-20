The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei- Owusu has threatened the House will take action against the Finance Ministry over its indebtedness to the District Assembly Common Fund by June 2024.

The Bekwai MP has also demanded a comprehensive report by the same timeline.

The message of caution follows concerns raised by Ho Central Member of Parliament (MP), Benjamin Kpodo over the Ministry’s GH¢6 billion outstanding debts due to irregular fund disbursements.

Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei-Asare pledged the government’s commitment to settling these arrears, but Mr Osei-Owusu insisted on tangible evidence and a reconciliation of financial figures.

He emphasised the need to promptly resolving the arrears to ensure that the financial needs of the assemblies are met efficiently.

“I have listened to the Minister of Finance designate but I want to see evidence and be satisfied that the figures put out by Kpodo and the Ministry of Finance have been reconciled and we can put our hearts to it that these are the exact figures, otherwise, we will have to stand against the Ministry of Finance. Because when it comes to the Common Fund, we must assert our authority as a House.

“So, we are looking forward to a report and I hope that by the end of June, we will have a report and all the arrears will be available and the assemblies will get sufficient funds,” he stated.

