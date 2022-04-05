Parliament is expected to adjourn Sine Die on Tuesday 5th April 2022 to end the First Meeting of the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

Presenting the Business Statement for the 11th week ending Tuesday 5th April, the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, entreated all members to continue to devote themselves to the scheduled business for the week under consideration to enable the House to adjourn on the proposed date.

Mr Afenyo-Markin used the opportunity to commend the Rt Speaker Alban Bagbin, the First and Second Deputy Speakers, Joseph Osei Owusu and Andrew Amoako Asiamah, respectively.

He also acknowledged all members for their sacrifice and devotion to the business of the House during this First Meeting of the Second Session.

The MPs on Monday extended sitting to allow the House to finish other businesses and continued with the debate on the State of the Nation Address delivered by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday 30th March 2022.

The motion for the debate on the State of the Nation Address was moved by Samuel Atta Akyea, MP for Abuakwa South and seconded by Eric Opoku.