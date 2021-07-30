Parliament has, in a unanimous decision, approved Kissi Agyebeng for Special Prosecutor.

The House on Friday approved Mr Agyebeng after a report of Parliament’s Appointment Committee recommended same.

“The committee has duly recommended the nomination of the President for the appointment of the Special Prosecutor in line with the Section 13 (3) and (8) of the Special Prosecutor Act 2017 and the standing orders of parliament and recommends the nominee Mr Kissi Agyebeng to the House for approval,” it said.

MPs subsequently approved the committee’s report.

Once he is sworn in by President Nana Akufo-Addo, the 43-year-old succeeds Martin Amidu who was the first country’s first Special Prosecutor.

On April 16, Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, nominated Mr Agyebeng for the position of Special Prosecutor, after Mr Amidu, resigned from office on November 16, 2020, three years after he was appointed by President Akufo-Addo.

Mr Agyebeng appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Thursday, July 22 for vetting. The Committee recommended him to the House for approval in less than an hour after a three-hour vetting. His recommendation was by consensus.

“He met all the requirements that we were looking for in a nominee for the Office of the Special Prosecutor. So the [Appointments] Committee unanimously agreed to recommend him to the House for approval,” Chairman of the Committee, Joseph Osei Owusu said.