There has been a change in time for President Nana Akufo-Addo’s first State of the Nation Address after his inauguration for his second term.

The President’s address was earlier scheduled for 8:30 am on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

However, the statement from the Public Affairs Unit of parliament has noted the address has now been scheduled for 1:00 pm.

The statement indicated the development was due to the business of the House for the week.

The House has apologised to all invited dignitaries any inconvenience the change may cause.

The President is set to reveal the state of various sectors of the economy following his second term in office.

Speaker Alban Sumana Bagbin made the announcement on Monday, during an engagement at Parliament after receiving an indication from the president.

According to him, the president is acting in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 constitution which states that “the President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation.”

