President Nana Akufo-Addo will on Tuesday, March 9, deliver the first State of the Nation Address after his inauguration as president for his second term.

The President is set to reveal the state of various sectors of the economy following his second term in office.

Speaker Alban Sumana Bagbin made the announcement on Monday, during an engagement at Parliament after receiving an indication from the president.

According to him, the president is acting in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 constitution which states that “the President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation.”

President Akufo-Addo on January 5, 2021, delivered his last State of the Nation Address which was in line with the Presidential Transition Act, 2012 (Act 842) of the constitution following the end of his first term office.

Speaker Bagbin has also disclosed that “in accordance with Article 179 of the constitution, Nana Akufo-Addo has given a further indication that the budget for 2021 will be presented on Friday, March 12, 2021, for consideration and approval.”

Meanwhile, Parliament on Tuesday is also expected to receive a report by the Appointments Committee on some nominees selected by the president for ministerial appointments.

The Speaker of Parliament is urging the House to expedite its actions to facilitate government’s business.

“I entreat all of you to cooperate fully with me and leadership in this regard,” Mr Bagbin said.