Paris Saint-Germain have announced the signings of former Inter defender Milan Skriniar and Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio on free transfers.

Slovakian centre-back Skriniar recently left the San Siro club when his contract expired earlier this summer.

The 28-year-old joins the French champions on a five-year deal.

“I am very happy to be part of this wonderful club,” he told PSG’s website.

“PSG is one of the best clubs in the world, with world-class players and fantastic fans.”

The Parisians also swooped to pick up Asensio for nothing after his contract at the Bernabeu came to an end. He joins on a three-year deal to 2026.

“It’s a privilege to be part of this great club,” said the 27-year-old.

“I’m looking forward to joining my new teammates and working with them to achieve some great goals.”

Skriniar spent six years at Inter establishing himself as one of the most highly-rated defenders in both Italy and Europe.

He helped the Nerazzurri to a Serie A title and two Coppa Italia wins.

Injury impacted his final year in Italy, which saw him miss several matches and was left on the bench as Inter were beaten by Manchester City in the Champions League final.

In total, he made 246 appearances and scored 11 goals for the club.

Asensio joined Real from Mallorca in 2014 but was loaned back for a season before another loan move to Espanyol the following campaign.

He finally made his competitive debut for the club in 2016 and went on the play a role in three La Liga title wins as well as three Champions League wins.