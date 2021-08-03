The Delta State Police Command has arrested a couple for allegedly planning the kidnapping of their 21-year-old daughter, Stephine Solomon Oghenevoke.

Remember that on July 19, 2021, the young woman went missing after leaving for work at Okumagba Estate in Warri and never returned.

According to Punch, the parents were arrested on Sunday night, August 1, after police officers monitoring the incident received intelligence suggesting the parents had allegedly organised their daughter’s kidnapping.

According to sources, the lady’s parents, who live on Olomu Street in Warri, were still being investigated by the Warri Police B-Division as of Monday evening.

Stephine Solomon, a Heritage Bank employee in Okumagba Estate, Warri, Delta State, allegedly assisted her parents in securing a N17 million loan from the bank, according to one of the sources.

The couple had borrowed money from the bank for company development but had failed to repay the debt for a long time, despite the bank’s repeated demands.

However, it was discovered that the couple staged their daughter’s abduction to raise money to pay off the loan.

The suspected abduction victim was yet to be released, according to sources.

When contacted, Delta State Command spokesperson DSP Bright Edafe said he couldn’t corroborate the report just yet.