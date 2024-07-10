Bayo Bankole, widely recognized for his role as Boy Alinco in the early 2000s comedy series Papa Ajasco, is making waves on social media with his latest video from his home in Texas.

The Nollywood actor has captured the attention of fans and followers with a TikTok post featuring him singing and dancing.

Despite now living in the United States, the actor maintains strong ties to Nigeria, frequently traveling back for concerts and other events.

The video has not only brought back fond memories of his comedy days but has also surprised many with his current appearance.

Fans have pointed out how he has aged gracefully over the years.

Boy Alinco’s latest video combined with his alluring charm has elicited nostalgia,reminding fans of the joy and laughter he brought to their screens years ago.

