Owner and bankroller of Nsoatreman FC, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah has tasked new head coach, Yaw Preko to qualify to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The former Medeama SC coach who was unveiled on Monday in Nsoatre has taken over from Maxwell Konadu. He has signed a two-year deal with the FA Cup champions.

Konadu, who led the Nsoatre-based club to victory in the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup, has departed to join Black Leopards, a South African lower-tier team.

During Preko’s unveiling ceremony, club owner Ignatius Baffour-Awuah charged the coach to reach the group stages of the continental competition.

“Just like we agreed with Maxwell Konadu that in his first season, we are not expecting much from him but expected him to win the league in his second season, we are also not expecting that much from [Yaw Preko] in his first season.

“However, as for Africa, at least he should take us to the group stage and the rest in the course of the league season, we will review our positions” he stated.

Nsoatreman FC will be making its debut in African competition and hope to emulate Dreams FC, who reached the semifinals in their first campaign.