The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament has strongly criticized the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and issued a two-week ultimatum to its internal auditor, Ridwan Kokroko, to provide details of an amount of GH¢110,000 in revenue that is unaccounted for.

The Auditor General’s report revealed that six revenue collectors of the AMA failed to lodge an amount of GH¢151,000 into the assembly’s account.

Meanwhile, officials from the AMA stated that part of the funds has been retrieved, but an amount of GH¢110,000 remains missing.

Chairman of the committee, James Klutse Avedzi, attributed the situation to the negligence of the internal auditor, emphasizing the need for prompt action. Avedzi expressed his disappointment, stating, “You are not doing your work as an auditor. You are not! I don’t believe that an officer is not well, and for that matter, the file cannot be retrieved.”

The committee has given Ridwan Kokroko two weeks to locate the missing file and provide evidence of the GH¢110,000 lodgement.

Failure to comply will result in Kokroko being held responsible for the missing funds and required to refund the amount.

The ultimatum underscores Parliament’s commitment to ensuring accountability and transparency in public financial management. It also serves as a warning to public officials responsible for handling public funds to uphold their duties diligently and responsibly.

