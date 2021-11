The Accra Circuit Court hearing the death threat case against Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah and three others has set January 19, 2022 as the date to begin the trial.

The court, presided over by Rosemary Baah Tosu, set the date after a successful Case Management Conference.

On the said date, the prosecution is expected to call its first witness and begin the examination-in-chief, which counsel for the accused persons will take turns to cross-examine the witness.