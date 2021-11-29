Oliver Arthur, the agent of Felix Afena-Gyan, has said the AS Roma youngster will honour Black Stars call up at the right time.

The 18-year-old was named in Ghana’s 28-man squad for the final round of games of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa early this month.

However, the promising forward failed to show up for the games.

Arthur, who is the head of Arthur Legacy, in an interview revealed that Gyan failed to show for the games due to development plans Roma has put in place to ensure his development.

According to him, the youngster has the country at heart and will surely play for the country.

READ ALSO

“Afena Gyan was happy with the invitation to Black Stars but should he have honoured the invitation, it would have distorted the plans Roma has put in place for his development,” he said on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“He has been in Europe for barely six months and we did not even dream that his call up to the Black Stars will emerge that early.

“When Afena-Gyan decided not to show, the Ghana Football Association [GFA] was informed and they wrote to Roma and that indicates professionalism.

“I have heard a lot after Afena Gyan turned down the invitation but the truth is that Afena-Gyan will surely play for Ghana in the future because these are the players we want for our national teams,” he added.

Afena-Gyan has scored two goals for Roma in the ongoing Serie A season.