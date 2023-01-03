Even though Malaria is a preventable and treatable disease it continues to have a devastating impact on the health and livelihood of people around the world, the World Health Organisation has decried.

This calls for an urgent increase and continuous awareness by all, of which Shalina Healthcare Ghana has taken the needed steps.

In 2020, there were an estimated 241 million new cases of malaria and 627,000 malaria-related deaths in 85 countries. More than two-thirds of deaths were among children under the age of 5 living in the WHO African Region.

Shalina Health Ghana care Ghana joined the call by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to commemorate World Malaria Day in April 2022 through a health walk organized by the National Malaria Control Program.

To ensure the celebration does not end on the day set aside, Shalina Healthcare saw an opportunity to engage the public to increase awareness of Malaria and its right treatment. Hence, throwing in the Shal’Artem Ghana Challenge.

This challenge started in October when the public was tasked to creatively show a favourite activity, they are not able to engage in anymore because they have been knocked down by Malaria (after testing positive). They will have to show what they did to recover and bounce back to their favourite activity.

In an event held at the Crystal Palm Hotel, Tesano, the Marketing Manager, Nagaraju Galipelli explained the causes of Malaria, how to get tested and the right treatment after testing positive.

In attendance was Aka Ebenezer aka Dr Likee, the brand Ambassador for Shal’Artem (an anti-malaria drug from Shalina Healthcare), who championed the Shal’Artem Ghana Challenge on behalf of Shalina Healthcare Ghana Ltd.

Speaking to the Country Manager, Amrit Pal Singh mentioned that “Dr Likee was chosen because of his hilarious and stunning videos which fit perfectly for the personality we were looking for to fill the role. We believe that through his craft, we can meet a wider audience”.

Some participants were recognized for their effort in raising awareness of Malaria and the right treatment needed after testing positive. They encouraged the public to always get tested before treating Malaria.

Shalina Healthcare is a market-leading pharmaceutical company with over 35 years of providing quality healthcare products offered at an affordable price and available across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Shalina Healthcare Ghana was adjudged as the Best Healthcare Provider of the Year at the just-ended Ghana Business Awards 2022.

It remains committed to ensuring that patients and clients receive quality medicines at affordable prices and are available at every pharmacy near store them.