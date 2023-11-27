As at October, 2023, an estimated number of 4,551,795 Sudanese were reported to have been displaced within the country.

The number of displaced people is almost as large as the combined population of neighbouring Eritrea and Djibouti.

According the BBC, over 1.1 million people have fled Sudan to seek refuge from the civil war in neighouring countries like Chad (423,657), Egypt (317,230), South Sudan(307,184), Ethiopia (37,289) and the Central African Republic (20,431).

Childern have been more affected by this war where 1 in 3 children have been deprived of education which has sparked a humanitarian crisis.

58 health facilities and ambulances have also been attacked resulting in 31 deaths and 38 injuries.

Sudan has been experiencing deadly fighting for over six months now.

Aid workers have also been among the victims of the conflict, with 900 security incidents involving UN workers, and 19 deaths. This makes it the most dangerous place in the world for humanitarian workers.

Meanwhile the UN is struggling to fund its work in the country, having only raised funds to cover a quarter of its $2.6bn (£2bn) humanitarian response plan.