The Atebubu College of Education has offered 500 students admission to study various undergraduate programmes in the 2020-2021 academic year.

This was out of some 3,000 persons who applied for various programmes in the institution.

The Principal, Dr Samuel Addae-Boateng, disclosed this on the occasion of the school’s 13th matriculation ceremony, stating this brings the student population to a total of 1,280.

The figure, Dr Addae-Boateng noted, comprised 654 males and 626 females.

Speaking on the adverse effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the education sector, the Principal said management of the school had put in place stringent measures to enhance teaching and learning.

“We have reduced our academic face-to-face activities to those that are essential to maintain and protect the College and keep life going. Our staff are committed to ensuring that students have access to the facilities they need and study in a safe environment,” he said.

While touting his achievement of transforming the institution since the assumption of office about six months ago, he also called for the government’s support to further ease teaching and learning challenges currently confronting management.

“Notwithstanding the successes gained in just a period of about six months of my assumption of office, the College is faced with a myriad of challenges and would request help with the construction of a sports complex, proper drainage systems and tarring of the poor and dusty or muddy road network, depending upon whether we are in the dry or rainy season,” he appealed.

Others he said include; the renovation of the dilapidated bungalows and construction of new ones for staff accommodation; provision of a Power Plant/Generator Set to assist the College in handling the erratic power outages on Campus and the construction of additional structures for students’ accommodation and additional places of convenience.