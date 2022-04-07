The outgoing US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan, has been conferred with the grand medal of Ghana award for her outstanding contribution to Ghana’s democracy and development.

Outgoing US Ambassador conferred with grand medal of Ghana award

Mrs Sullivan who is leaving the country after a four-year service as ambassador and head of the US mission was praised for her contribution that ensured a peaceful election in 2020, the empowerment of women and the facilitation of educational opportunities for some Ghanaians.

Also, her contribution that ensuring the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines to Ghana also contributed to the award.

Outgoing US Ambassador conferred with grand medal of Ghana award

At a farewell dinner in her honour, President Akufo Addo singled her out for the deepening of Ghana’s relations with the United States.

An emotional Mrs Stephanie Sullivan said the US government will continue to support Ghana in addressing the country’s needs, particularly in the area of health.

She indicated improvement in security in the sub-region will also be a priority.