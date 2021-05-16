President Akufo-Addo has reiterated that the government is making all necessary efforts to ensure that every Ghanaian is vaccinated against the Corona Virus Disease (Covid-19).

He said the government is expecting an additional 300,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccines which have already been approved by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to arrive in the country.

Addressing the nation on Sunday, President Akufo-Addo stated that, “as and when we make further progress in the acquisition of vaccines, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Information will make this known to you. We are making all efforts to achieve our overall vaccination target.

In April, the government gave the assurance that it is working assiduously to procure the next batch of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines to inoculate the section of Ghanaians whose second jab is due.

However, there has been a change in plans since India, which is the main producer of AstraZeneca vaccines is currently struggling to cope with demand locally, following a significant surge in cases in that country.

President Akufo-Addo also announced that from Wednesday, May 19, 2021, the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines will begin rolling out.

“I’m happy to announce that beginning Wednesday 19th of May, to Wednesday 26th May the deployment of the 2nd dose of vaccines will take place across the designated vaccination centers in the 43 districts approximately 12 weeks after the first jab, as the science prescribes”.

So far, 852,047 people across the country have been vaccinated as at May 7.

He urged all and sundry to keep adhering to the Covid-19 protocols to help eradicate the virus from the country.

