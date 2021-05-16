President Akufo-Addo has announced that, effective Wednesday, May 19, 2021, the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines will be deployed.

He made the announcement during the 25th address to the nation, on measures being put in place to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on the nation.

“I’m happy to announce that beginning Wednesday 19th of May, to Wednesday 26th May, the deployment of the 2nd dose of vaccines will take place across the designated vaccination centers in the 43 districts approximately 12 weeks after the first jab, as the science prescribes”.

The President indicated that details of the deployment will be communicated by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in the coming week.

This comes after the first dose of vaccines was rolled out in March, 2021. According to the President close to 900,000 persons were vaccinated during the first phase of the vaccination exercise.

He also noted that “government is making all efforts to achieving the overall vaccination target.”

“We are expecting an additional 300,000 doses of Sputnik 5 vaccines which have already been approved by the food and drugs authority to arrive in the country. As when we make progress in the acquisition of vaccines, the Health and Information Ministries will make this known to the public,” the President added.