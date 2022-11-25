Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has urged Ghanaians to be hopeful and trust the government’s economic policies that he believes will put the country on the path to recovery.

“The challenges we face are daunting, but we must not lose sight of the greatest strength of being Ghanaian: resilience, entrepreneurial zeal, faith, courage, solidarity and hope. I, therefore, ask all of us to play a constructive role in getting our nation fully back on track.”

“Ours is a country with real prospects and the challenges notwithstanding, Ghana will rise again, and my faith is premised on the fact that a lot has already been achieved, especially over the course of the Fourth Republic and our policy, as outlined in this budget to reset the economy, if supported will ensure that, indeed, we have not wasted the current global crisis but used it to make our economy stronger and the progress and prosperity of our people even more assured.”

Mr Ofori-Atta among other things announced the increase of VAT rate by 2.5 percent to directly support Ghana’s roads and digitalization agenda.