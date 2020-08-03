The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, together with his wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, have registered for the new voters‘ identity cards.

They registered at the polling station located in forecourt of the Manhyia Palace on Monday.

Otumfuo going through the registration process

Led by his Chief of Staff, Mr Kofi Badu, Otumfuo was accompanied by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei Mensah, and the Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

Also present was the Chief Executive of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), Mr Stephen Asamoah-Boateng.

Registration

It took Otumfuo and the wife barely 15 minuets to go through the registration process, and were immediately issued with their voter identification cards.

As usual, Otumfuo and the wife were assisted to undertake the COVID-19 protocol of washing of hands with soap under running water, body temperature checked before they were admitted to the registration area to go through the process.