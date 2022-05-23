It was a moment of joy for the nursing mothers detained at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for non-payment of bills.

The nursing mothers and their babies had recovered from their sickness but could not afford the hospital bills.

But the mothers are now heaving a sigh of relief after the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II settled the bills.

Executive Director of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Prempeh said the gesture is in line with the foundation’s thematic area which focuses on free healthcare support for less privileged people.

The nursing mothers in detention in the facility commended the management of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II foundation for facilitating their release from the facility.

Some of the beneficiaries.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital(KATH) Dr Oheneba Owusu-Danso appealed to the corporate institutions and philanthropists to emulate Otumfuo’s example and support others in detention at the facility.

Though KATH is not comfortable with the detention policy, Dr. Owusu-Danso said that is the only option available.