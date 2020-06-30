Life Patron of Asante Kotoko, His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has added three more personalities to the Board of Directors of the club.

A 9-member board had already been named to steer the affairs of the club.

However, three new members have been included to the Board to make a total of a 12-member board.

The new inclusions are Mr Kofi Amoah Abban, MD of Rickword Oil Group, Mr James Osei Brown – CEO Joshob Construction Company and Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey – MD Lexta Ghana Ltd.

Kofi Amoa-Abban

This was made known by the seat of the Asantehene, Opemsuo Radio in Kumasi.

READ ALSO

The 12-member board is chaired by Bussiness man Dr Kwame Kyei, Chairman Unity Group of Companies and has Mr Jude Arthur, Board Chairman, GCB Bank as the Vice-Chairman.

Other members of the Board include Mr Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi, Board Chairman, Exim Bank, Mr Kwasi Osei Fori, Chief Executive Officer, Edmark Group/Rockshore Mining Limited, Kwabena Mensah, Corporate Lawyer, Joseph Yaw Addo, former Director of Sports, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Baffour Kwame Kusi, Ankobeahene, Mrs Evelyn Nsiah Asare, Director of Sports, Sunyani Technical University and Alhaji Abu Lamin, Businessman.

The board has been tasked to return the club to its glory days.