Health Assistance numbering 7,000 have been released by the Ghana Health Service to registration centres across the country to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa announced at a press conference in Accra ahead of the exercise on Tuesday June 30, 2020.

She said the health assistance would assist in ensuring strict adherence to the safety protocols outlined by the EC, protocols she said will rely on the citizens cooperation.

“We believe and know that it will not be easy, but with your compliance with the above measures we should be able to carry out all the registration procedures safely,” Madam Mensa stated.

The EC Chair stressed that the compilation of the new electoral roll is to give qualified voters the opportunity to exercise their franchise.

She urged all qualified voters to disregard the propaganda and go to their various polling stations to register.