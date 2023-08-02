Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, has described his predecessor Otto Addo as a “very, very good coach.”

The former Premier League manager worked under Addo as the technical advisor prior to the 2022 World Cup playoffs against Nigeria and at the Mundial in Qatar.

He was, however, awarded a 21-month deal as the substantive head coach of the Ghana national team following Otto Addo’s resignation after the Black Stars’ exit at the global showpiece.

Speaking about how he landed the Ghana coaching job, Hughton praised Addo, describing him as a good coach and also revealed how he got the nod to be the head coach of the Black Stars.

“It actually started when I was there on holiday. My father passed away about four or five months ago but fortunately, he was still alive when I was given the role as head coach. And very proud to do so,” he told talkSPORT.

“We hadn’t done so well in AFCON. They changed the coach and wanted to bring in another coach, Otto Addo, who’s one of the assistants at Dortmund, a very good coach.”

Hughton added: “So I was here on holidays and most people thought I was there for the job but it wasn’t the case. But it worked out that they asked me because I wasn’t working and you know my father was from Ghana, whether I’d be a technical advisor and there were two big qualification games coming up against Nigeria, which we won. Post-World Cup, they asked me if I’d like to be head coach which I didn’t take long to accept.”

Hughton remains unbeaten in his first three games in charge of Ghana, having won one and drawn the other two.

The Black Stars will host the Central African Republic (CAR) in the final group game in September with a draw or a win guaranteeing them a place in the continent’s most prestigious tournament.

The former Brighton and Newcastle United manager will be hoping to steer the Black Stars to book a spot in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

