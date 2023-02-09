Ghana Premier League outfit, Bechem United, have announced Francis Oti-Akenteng as the club’s Technical Director and youth team coach.

He is expected to steer affairs in the club’s technical direction and also develop players for the Hunters.

Oti Akenteng has worked as the technical director for the Ghana Football Association in the past.

He has had stints with Hearts of Oak and Kenpong Academy.

“We are delighted to announce that an agreement has been reached with 𝗙𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗜𝗦 𝗢𝗧𝗜-𝗔𝗞𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗡𝗚 as our TECHNICAL DIRECTOR & YOUTH TEAM HEAD COACH. The club wishes him all the best of luck,” wrote the club on social media.

Bechem United, who reached the final of the FA Cup last season, sit third on the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League league log.

The Hunters will host Aduana Stars on Friday for the matchday 17 games at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.