Ghana legend, Mohammed Polo, has described Francis Oti Akenteng’s reign as technical director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as a failure.

Mr Akenteng’s tenure as technical director of the GFA came to an end last month after over a decade of holding the position.

Following his departure from the Association, Mr Polo assessed the veteran trainer, who he believes was not in control of the job.

“Oti Akenteng and other technical directors, they did nothing for Ghana, I’m telling you,” the Hearts of Oak legend and Africa Cup of Nations winner told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

He said “because if you’re a technical director, you have a huge responsibility, you have to ensure that development of football is in your domain.

“They sat down and plunged our football into stagnation, we don’t even know where we stand.

“You know where he (Oti Akenteng) had a problem. He was not in charge, we don’t see what he was doing, he was not in control.

“In the development of football, there was nothing going on.”

Bashir Hayford and Malik Jabir have all applied for the technical director of the Ghana Football Association role.