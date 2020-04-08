The president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has named a United Kingdom based Mr Osei Tutu as a member of its International Relations Committee.

The seven-member committee is headed by the Ghana FA boss. On December 14, 2019, the GFA announced a new committee. Mr Okraku is the chairman with Frederick Acheampong, as the Vice-Chairman.

Other members include Stephen Appiah, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Alberta Sackey and Marwan Osei Tutu.

However, there are concerns about the appointment of Mr Tutu.

It is not clear if he has any scouting experience or a good eye for hidden gems outside the country as the main objective of the International Relations Committee is to “ensure that the GFA obtains a database of all persons of Ghanaian descent excelling in all aspects of football (players, coaches, match officials, administrators, medical officers, etc) outside Ghana.”

Mr Tutu will be one of the members under the microscope of the newly formed committee as they have a huge task ahead of them to find the next great set of talents to ensure the improved quality in Ghana football.

Mr Tutu is a close friend of Abdul Baba Rahman, a former Dreams FC left-back who currently plays Real Mallorca in Spain.

One of the roles of the recently formed committee is to “advise the GFA on its commitments to international bodies to which the GFA is affiliated,” hence the need for scrutiny of the committee members.