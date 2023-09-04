The Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has criticised the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s handling of the suspected corruption case involving the former Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

Mr. Ahiagbah believes the OSP is more focused on media attention than on the real job of investigating the case for the necessary evidence to press charges.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, September 2, the governing party’s Communications Director called out the Special Prosecutor.

He thus advised him to focus on his duties and stop tarnishing people’s reputations unnecessarily.

“I think the Special Prosecutor has been very untidy with this whole case and getting its lungs filled with the oxygen of public interest in the matter and it’s affecting how it should approach this matter. He should take less interest in the media and focus on his job” Mr. Ahiagbah said.

On the same show, the NDC MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, also took a swipe at the OSP saying he has been negligent in his handling of the case.

According to him, the OSP has not complied fully with its Act in applying to the court for the confirmation of the seizure and freezing of the accounts of the former Minister.

“The law says apply for confirmation of the seizure within seven days and I am saying that the Special Prosecutor did not do that. He didn’t do that.”

“He has been negligent and he is trying to throw dust into our eyes by issuing this long convoluted statement. The courts are there for everybody so let’s not blame the court.”

Background

The Financial and Economic Division of an Accra High Court on Thursday, August 31, ordered the Office of the Special Prosecutor to return all monies seized from the embattled former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

The Court ordered that this ruling be complied with within seven days.

The Court also said it cannot confirm the freezing of her bank accounts and other properties.

But in response to the Court’s order, the OSP in a statement said it respects the directive but disagrees with it because it is erroneous.

“While the OSP respects the Court’s decision, it disagrees with the decision of the Court. First, the OSP believes that the Court’s computation of the time limitation is, with respect, erroneous.”

“The OSP searched three (3) private residences associated with Ms. Dapaah over the course of two (2) weeks. The searches and discovery were ongoing during that period. There is little doubt that the OSP filed its application within the statutory window once the search and discovery window is considered.”

The OSP further clarified that its decision to freeze the accounts was not based on public sentiments as it is purported.

“The freezing order was not based on public sentiments. Rather, it was based on court processes filed in a criminal matter before the Circuit Court, Accra involving Ms Dapaah as the complainant.

“Further, the freezing order was effected to aid the investigation, as required by law, not on the basis of the investigation, as indicated by the Court. Therefore, it cannot be said that the OSP did not carry out proper investigations to warrant the freezing order. The investigation has only commenced, and it is ongoing.”

The OSP is investigating Madam Dapaah for corruption and corruption-related offences following the revelation that she was keeping more than $1 million in her house.

