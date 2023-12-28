Centurion Law Group (https://CenturionLG.com) is pleased to announce that it has successfully advised Oranto Petroleum Limited (“Oranto”) in the renewal of its oil exploration license in Uganda. The Ugandan government has extended Oranto’s license for two additional years, covering the Ngassa Deep and Ngassa Shallow exploration areas. This extension, effective from December 2023, allows Oranto to continue its exploration and appraisal drilling activities in these promising blocks.

Oranto Petroleum, a Nigerian-based oil and gas company, has held the licenses for these blocks since 2017. The extension of the license is a testament to Oranto’s commitment to exploring and developing the oil and gas potential in Uganda.

The Centurion team, led by Zion Adeoye (Partner) and Gari Matarirano (Senior Counsel), provided comprehensive legal and advisory services to Oranto, ensuring a smooth process in the license renewal negotiations with the Ugandan government. Our team’s expertise in energy law and deep understanding of the African oil and gas sector were instrumental in this achievement.

Jurisdictions:

Uganda

East Africa

This milestone reinforces Centurion Law Group’s position as a leading legal advisor in the African energy sector, committed to supporting our clients in their endeavors to develop Africa’s energy resources.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Centurion Law Group.