The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has eulogised the late Apostle Dr Michael Kwabena Ntumy, former Chairman of The Church of Pentecost.

The late Ntumy died on the morning of Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

In a statement issued and signed by the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the party described Mr Ntumy as a great man whose absence would be felt.

“The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is deeply saddened by the death of Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy, esteemed former chairman of The Church of Pentecost,” the release stated.

It added that “Apostle Dr. Ntumy’s unwavering commitment to spiritual leadership and community development has left an enduring legacy as his profound contributions were a blessing to both the church and the nation.”

The NDC extended heartfelt condolences to his family and the Pentecost Church community during the challenging time.

“May his memory continue to inspire and bring solace to those who knew him.”