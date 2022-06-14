Ofoase Ayirebi Member of Parliament (MP), Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has paid a visit to a 15-year-old girl who was molested at Akyem-Ofoase in the Eastern region.

The MP, who doubles as the Information Minister, was accompanied by the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Akyemansa, Paul Asamoah.

The lawmaker, following the visit, indicated the Police are still on a manhunt for the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

He assured the victim is getting regular support and is healing.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah went on to thank all those who have helped the healing process so far.

The victim, who is a Junior High School (JHS) pupil, has been left emotionally traumatised after being physically subjected to beatings and sexually harassed by two boys who were reportedly hired by her stepfather for sleeping outside.

The step-father, identified as Kofi Owusu, a farmer and her mother, Sarah Frimpong, allegedly hired the boys who whipped and fingered the little girl after stripping her naked.

The boys also took videos of her nakedness to share on social media all under the supervision of both her step-father and her biological mother.