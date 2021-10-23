The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, on Friday launched the 10th Global Media and Information Literacy week.

This was at the Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in Accra.

The celebration has been scheduled to take place from October 24 to 31, to enhance factual information dissemination.

The annual event instituted by UNESCO would be commemorated globally on the theme: Media and Information Literacy for the Public Good, to enhance public education and skills on the effective use of information obtained from the media space.

The Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, speaking at the launch,

acknowledged the work done over the years by Penplusbytes, a non-governmental organisation, UNESCO, and other partners.

He noted the event was a major occasion for stakeholders to review and celebrate the progress made towards achieving media and information literacy for all in Ghana.

He stressed the celebration will also provide a platform to educate individuals on skills and attitudes that are used in an ethical way.



The Executive Director for Penplusbytes, Juliet Amoah, also told Adom News’ Kwasi Siaw measures have been put in place to monitor and deal with persons who publish fake news to distract individuals.



She added a one–on–one session will also be held to educate people on how to control their emotions when watching, listening or reading news.