Ghana captain Andre Ayew has won his first trophy with Al Sadd SC after helping the club to lift the Emir Cup on Friday evening.

Andre joined the Qatari champions in the summer on a free transfer after ending his stay in England where he played for Championship side Swansea City.

Since the start of the 2021/2022 football season, the experienced forward has displayed outstanding form and already has six goals to his name.

In a game that produced a lot of excitement, Yacine Brahimi shot Al Rayyan into the lead in the final minutes of the first half.

Later in the second half, Al Sadd SC came in strong and managed to equalise through Santi Carzola in the 58th minute.

With the game ending in a draw, Al Sadd SC went on to win 5-4 on penalties to be crowned champions of the 2021 Emir Cup.

Emir cup winners 🤲🏽❤️ Alhamdulilah 🤲🏽 @AlsaddSC ⚪️⚫️we never give up we keep going! What a squad!! Thank you guys for given me the opportunity to win a title with 1 game! Allah bless you all ⚪️⚫️🤲🏽 pic.twitter.com/gpuMFcxmIu — André Ayew (@AyewAndre) October 23, 2021

Andre Ayew, who lasted 80 minutes of the game, has won his first trophy with his new club.

This is Ayew’s first trophy since 2012 where he won the French Super Cup and French League Cup with Olympique de Marseille.