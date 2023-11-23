Dear IGP,

An alarming increase in armed robbery cases in Ketu South

I am writing to draw your attention to the critical issue of escalating armed robbery incidents in and around Ketu North Municipal.

The growth in such instances has become a major source of worry for our citizens’ safety and well-being.

In recent days, there has been a considerable increase in armed robbery cases in Ketu North and Akatsi North, particularly between Dzodze and Xevi.

On November 18 and 20, 2023, a number of people on the Ho Aflao route were brutally shot and sent to the St. Anthony Hospital in Dzodze.

This concerning trend is endangering public safety and spreading fear in our communities.

As a result, I feel it is critical to address this issue as soon as possible and as efficiently as possible. The root causes of this increase in armed robbery can be attributed to various factors.

Firstly, the high rate of unemployment, especially among the youth, is pushing many individuals towards criminal activities as a means to make a living.

The job market is limited, and the lack of opportunities creates a fertile ground for criminal involvement.

Furthermore, the ease with which firearms and other weapons are available is worsening the severity of armed robberies.

The illegal arms trade across our borders with conflict-torn nations has made it very easy for criminals to obtain these weapons illegally.

You must take decisive action to stop the flow of illegal firearms and interrupt the supply chain that drives armed robberies.

In addition, insufficient security infrastructure and flaws in our law enforcement system are contributing to an increase in armed robberies.

Our law enforcement organisations’ capacity to tackle these illicit acts is hampered by a lack of police presence in the area and insufficient resources.

It is critical to strengthen our police presence and capabilities, as well as provide them with the necessary tools and resources, to combat the recent increase in armed robberies.

I applaud your attempts to combat this problem, such as increased police patrols and improved intelligence collecting in specific parts of Ghana.

However, I encourage you to guarantee that these safeguards are regularly reinforced and that law enforcement is visible and present in communities affected by armed robberies.

I have faith in your leadership, knowledge, and dedication to safeguarding the safety and security of Ghanaians. I respectfully suggest that you prioritize this issue and collaborate with other key parties to address the rising number of armed robberies in and around Ketu North.

We can collaboratively confront this threat by taking a holistic approach that includes law enforcement, economic empowerment, and community participation.

I look forward to positive outcomes and a safer future for our citizens.

Thank you for your attention to this matter, and I eagerly await your prompt action.

Yours sincerely,

Evans Mawunyo Tsikata