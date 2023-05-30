The Vice Chairman of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) and son of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Dr Onzy Nathan Kwame Nkrumah, has assured members of the CPP he will make the party vibrant, attractive and resurrect its glory when given the opportunity to lead the party in the coming 2024 general election.

Dr Nkrumah made this disclosure after submitting his nomination forms to executives at the party headquarters in Accra on Monday.

CPP, he indicated, has offered the people of Ghana good leadership and development before and he is ever ready to lead the party to do the same.

“I am again prepared to work tirelessly with every Ghanaian and serve the people with all humility,” he added.

Dr Nkrumah revealed that his intention to lead the CPP was in response to the call by many people both abroad and home who have been urging him to come and liberate Ghanaians from the economic hardship and mismanagement they are going through.

As a result, he urged Ghanaians to join him in supporting the CPP to win power and lead Ghana to the promised land, as his visionary and development-minded father, Dr Nkrumah, had done.

Dr Nkrumah went on to say that Osagyefo Dr Nkrumah, who founded Ghana, “invited those in the diaspora to return home so that they could collaborate to provide job opportunities for the youth.

“It is my aim to bring CPP to the Flagstaff House and to also see more CPP Parliamentarians. The future is very promising for Ghana. My only motivation is to see CPP come to power. Nkrumah spirit is a selfless spirit and it accommodates every person,” he said.

Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, he averred, was a father, founder and liberator who had no problem in joining hands with other parties to move Ghana forward and deliver the best possible service to all people. “It is my intention to see CPP come back to power.”

He said he is optimistic that CPP delegates would do the right thing and vote massively for him to restore CPP and enable the party to serve the good people of Ghana better.