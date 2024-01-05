Brentford boss Thomas Frank says it will take an “unbelievable” offer to prise striker Ivan Toney away from the club this month.

London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea have both been linked with the 27-year-old, who could return from a betting ban to face Nottingham Forest on 20 January.

Frank, however, is confident the England forward will remain at the club beyond the January transfer window.

“The very short answer is yes,” said Frank, when asked if Toney would stay.

“He is a Brentford player. He is here, we miss a few offensive players and I cannot see why we should sell him. I would love to have him here for a long time.

“It is not for me to discuss (an offer), but if I could ever recommend one, it would need to be an unbelievable price, so he will stay here.”

Brentford will be keen for Toney, who scored 21 goals last season, to return to the side after falling to defeat in their last five games.

In their third Premier League season, the Bees are four points above the relegation zone but Friday night may provide a welcome break from league action as they host Wolves in the third round of the FA Cup.

Frank’s side will be looking for revenge after they lost 4-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium against Gary O’Neil’s in-form team just eight days ago.

“We are clearly in a sticky patch and a spell we would like to get out of as quick as possible,” added Frank.

“It happens every year and to every team anywhere in the world. Hopefully, it is only the one spell we will have this year. We are in it now and we will get through it as quickly as possible.

“We really want to go on a cup run and tomorrow we will put out a strong team and do everything we can to win.

“The only thing we don’t want is a draw and I doubt Wolves want that either. I don’t understand why we have replays because we have enough games.

“I really enjoy the two cup tournaments in England. Obviously the FA Cup is the most historic one. It is fantastic to play in, and we should care about it, but the replays kill it, more than making it better.”