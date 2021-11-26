Six armed men, believed to be robbers, have killed one person and injured three others in a robbery attack on several shops at Yama near Walewale in the North East Region.

The gunmen were said to have arrived on motorbikes and started shooting in the village center before targeting and robbing two mobile money vendors and a phone shop.

Eyewitnesses in the community tell JoyNews, both the deceased, identified as 38-year-old Bugri Moro, and the other injured victims were hit by stray bullets as they attempt to flee the scene of the attack following the indiscriminate firing by the robbers.

The attack has thrown the entire community into a state of shock and mourning while some of the residents are accusing the police of failing to protect them and threatening to take matters into their own hands.

READ ALSO: