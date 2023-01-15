A 21-year-old galamseyer, Samed Ibrahim, has sustained injuries in a violent clash between youth groups at Obuasi Estate and Gausu in the Ashanti Region.

In an interview with Adom News, he narrated he was returning home from his site on a motorbike with a colleague when they were stopped by a group from Gausu.

In an attempt to flee the scene, the irate group for no reason attacked and inflicted cutlass wounds on his head and other parts of his body.

Through the timely intervention of some residents, he was rushed to the Obuasi Government Hospital where he was treated.

In a reprisal attack, the Obuasi youth went on a rampage and vandalised property including one Alhaji Iddrisu Amadu’s Mercedes Benz car with registration Number AS 4959-R which was packed in front of his house.

Disgruntled Alhaji Amadu said he recently paid over GHC12,000 for repair works on the car and said he doesn’t know where he will get another money for repairs.

Alhaji Amadu has, therefore, called for severe punishment to be given to culprits to be arrested in connection with the disturbance.

Meanwhile, the victim, master Ibrahim, has hinted he can identify his attackers, stating he is familiar with them.