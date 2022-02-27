One person has been injured after suspected land guards disrupted the New Patriotic Party (NPP) polling station election at Gomoa Buduburam in the Central Region.

According to information, the group, which stormed the polling centre with motorbikes, assaulted and prevented people from voting.

In an interview with Adom News, some party members who were prevented from voting accused the Regional First Vice Chairman, KaKakari Bondzei, of being behind the suspected land guards.

The angry supporters have since called on the national executives to tread cautiously and learn from events emerging from the polling station elections, else breaking the 8 mantra may not come into reality.

Meanwhile, Mr KaKakari has denied the allegations levelled against him.

RELATED:

He stated he has been fair and transparent throughout the process, adding the accusation is only because he has not allowed himself to be bullied into doing anything illegal.

Mr Kakari also vowed he will not relent in his quest to ensure discipline at the voting centres to ensure a free and fair election.