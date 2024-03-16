One feared dead several others injured in a clash between local miners and the military in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region.

The incident occurred on Friday, March 15, 2024, when Earl International, previously known as Shanxi Mining Company, requested military assistance to halt illegal mining activities within their concession.

Tensions escalated rapidly as local miners, joined by some women, protested and resisted the intervention, leading to a confrontation with the military personnel.

In response to the resistance, the military opened fire, causing multiple casualties among the protesting miners.

The situation quickly deteriorated, plunging the mining community into chaos and panic.

Despite efforts to provide urgent medical treatment, one person died whiles being rushed to the Regional Hospital.

