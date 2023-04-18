Residents of Assin Ewusem in the Central region are in shock after a canoe carrying eleven illegal miners, also known as “galamseyers,” capsized on the Offin river.

According to Ayuba Andoh, the Assemblyman of Assin Ewusem, the miners were coming back from the mining site when the incident occurred in the middle of the river.

Nine of the miners managed to swim to safety, but two others who were unable to do so, had to fight for their lives.

Sadly, one of the two miners was found lifeless in the river, while the other is still missing. The Assin Ewusem community rescue team is still searching for the missing miner.

In an interview with Adom News, Ayuba Andoh expressed his concern about the ongoing illegal mining activities, despite efforts to combat it in the area.

The incident serves as a tragic reminder of the dangers associated with illegal mining and the need for more effective measures to address this issue.