JoyNews has picked information about a robbery attack at Enyinam on the Accra-Kumasi highway.

The attack allegedly took place at a gold dealer’s shop. Sources say the armed robbers made away with an undisclosed sum of money.

Again, one person was reportedly shot dead.

Giving more details, an eyewitness, Ibrahim Mohammed, said the incident happened around 2pm just close to a shop he was getting food from.

He told JoyNews the robbery incident took close to thirty minutes while persons nearby run for their lives.

“The incident happened around 2:40 thereabout. In fact, I was just at a nearby house buying food and I heard gunshots…it took over thirty minutes for the robbery to happen…they [the robbers] came like they want to sell their gold and within five minutes the shooting begun.

“They were six, some were outside and the others were inside. Unfortunately, they met only one guy there and they shot him in the chest and the stomach as well,” he recounted.

Currently, there is police presence at the scene ensuring calm.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to release a statement on the matter.