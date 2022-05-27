International Trade Union Congress (TUC) is urging African leaders to rethink policies regarding migration issues on the continent.

It argued that, in spite of the remittances, governments have failed to put in place policies to protect the interest of migrant workers.

TUC made the call at the 2022 Africa Trade Union Migration Network Training in Abuja, Nigeria.

The forum was held at United Nation’s Headquarters to review policies to curb challenges facing migrant workers all over the world.

The meeting and training is to ensure legal and fair recruitment processes and address the issue of racism, xenophobia, wages, theft and all other inhumane treatment migrant workers go through.

The Coordinator of the group, Kennedy Achakoma, said the issue of migration can be attributed to the high rate of unemployment in Africa.

“The level of unemployment forces innocent people into the hands of unscrupulous recruitment agencies, these illegal recruitment agencies use desperation of people to exploit them and take them to not so conducive environment where some even lose their lives. We must stand up as one Africa and fight to end illegal labor migration,” he said.

Also, Deputy General Secretary, Akhator Joel Ogidie blamed the decision by the youth to move to other countries on African leaders.

He is convinced if they create sustainable jobs, no one will be interested to move to another country to work.

Mr. Ogidie urged Africa leaders to approach migration issues with better policies to curb illegal Labor Migration in Africa.