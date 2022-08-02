Former Communications Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, has commiserated with former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah following the demise of his brother, Isaac Nkansah Debrah.

This was on Monday, August 1, 2022, at the residence of the deceased at K Boat Junction, at Dome Pillar 2, Accra.

Also present were aides to former President John Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari and lawyer Edudzi Tamaklo, former Head of Communications at the Presidency, Stan Xoese Dogbe and Deputy Director of Communications of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Obuobia Darko-Opoku.

Mr Nkansah Debrah is said to have passed on the morning of Friday, July 29 at the 37 Military Hospital.

Cambodia as he was widely known was a retired soldier from the Ghana Armed Forces and a businessman.

The former Chief of Staff is expected to be leading his family to announce preparations for the final funeral rights and burial of the late brother in line with Akan tradition.