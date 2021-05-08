A 94th-minute strike by Abdul Munasiru silenced the Sogakope crowd as Great Olympics beat WAFA to end a six-year home unbeaten run.

It’s the first time in 55 games that WAFA have lost an official Premier League game at home.

That record was in jeopardy when Olympics raced into an early lead through a Gladson Awako free-kick.

The set-piece was expertly converted from an acute angle, making it Awako’s second free-kick goal of the season.

Annor Walker’s men doubled their lead through a Konadu Yiadom own goal early in the second half.

With less than 20 minutes to go, two quickfire goals from Enock Asubonteng and Justus Torsutsey brought WAFA level.

Just when it looked like both sides were settling for a draw, a well-weighted pass from Joshua Rhule found Munasiru whose outside of the foot shot went past the WAFA goalkeeper.

The result sends Olympics to the top of the Ghana Premier League table.