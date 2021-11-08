Manchester United have no plans to replace manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite Saturday’s defeat in the Manchester derby.

There is no indication coming from the club of Solskjaer losing his job and as things stand he is expected to be in charge to face Watford after the international break.

Speculation was intense with regards to his position following the 5-0 humiliation by Liverpool, but the focus from within the club at that time was about improving and fixing the issues.

A victory at Spurs together with a draw at Atalanta, which kept United top of their Champions League group last week, seemed to have calmed the situation, however, Saturday’s 2-0 loss to City reignited the questions over Solskjaer’s future.

Speaking following that City victory, Gary Neville suggested a decision would not be made until after the departure of Ed Woodward at the end of the year.

No decision has been announced as to a successor to Woodward, however, Sky Sports News’ understanding is that that process will have no bearing on any decisions which may or may not be made regarding the manager, as ultimately the board make such decisions as a whole with the final sign-off coming from Joel Glazer.

Asked if he is beginning to feel like he is on borrowed time after the City defeat, Solskjaer told Sky Sports: “No, I don’t start to feel like that.

“I have good communication all the time with the club that’s very upfront and honest about the situation.

“I’m sure when we come back the players will be fresh in their minds from internationals, and of course the demands on the players, on me, are going to be high.

“We’ve just got to get back to what we started to look like and what we were for a while. We’ve got the players to do that.

“We’ve been through this a few times. Since the last game we played here [Liverpool defeat], it’s been a very difficult period and we’ve gone away from what we used to be. We need to be on the front foot more, I can’t look at myself and say this is the way I want Manchester United to play.”